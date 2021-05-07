Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

