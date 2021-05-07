Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.