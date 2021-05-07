ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $38.05. 10,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

