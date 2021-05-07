Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,802 BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTA opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

