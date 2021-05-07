Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,753 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

