Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

