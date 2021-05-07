Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 358,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

