Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $42.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

