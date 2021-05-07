Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

