Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,096. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

