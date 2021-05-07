ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research updated its FY 0 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. 251,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,157. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 in the last three months. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

