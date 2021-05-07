ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research updated its FY 0 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

