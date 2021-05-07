Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 280,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

