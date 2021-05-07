AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -438.93. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

