AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 21.5% After Earnings Miss

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares traded down 21.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.60. 32,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,283,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $43,705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 567,993 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -423.43.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

