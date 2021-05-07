Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHEXY. HSBC downgraded Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 26,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,771. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

