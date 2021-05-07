adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declares Dividend of $1.77

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7749 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $157.86 on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

