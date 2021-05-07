adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

FRA ADS opened at €258.80 ($304.47) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.74. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

