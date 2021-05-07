adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

FRA:ADS opened at €258.80 ($304.47) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €270.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €279.74.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

