Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 769,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,905. Adient has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

