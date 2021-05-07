Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao Sells 4,692 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE opened at $483.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

