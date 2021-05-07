Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $550.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.65.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.73. 1,630,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

