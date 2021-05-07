Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Hits $172,451.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $172,451.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,569,402 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.