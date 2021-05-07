ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

ADT stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

