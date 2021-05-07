ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 126,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,013. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,404,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in ADT by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.