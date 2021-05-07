ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

