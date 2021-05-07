Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte Buys 7,200 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.45 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $23,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.