Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.35.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

