Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.