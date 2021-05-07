Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.58

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 276824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.21 million and a PE ratio of -36.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

