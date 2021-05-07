Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.