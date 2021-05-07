Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 3,342,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

