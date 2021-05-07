AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $204.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.76 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.