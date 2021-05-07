AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after acquiring an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

