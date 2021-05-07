AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

