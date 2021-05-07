Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 708,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,906. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $821.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

