Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.