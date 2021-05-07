Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $175.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

