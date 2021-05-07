Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

