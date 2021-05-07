Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 2,247,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

