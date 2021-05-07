Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 254.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Agile Therapeutics worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

