Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

