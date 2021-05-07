Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.41.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

