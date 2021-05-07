Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 761 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,428,280. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.