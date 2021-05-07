Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.68 Million

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $79.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.44 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $326.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,021. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,357,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,507,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

