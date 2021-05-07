Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.