Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AL stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.15. 2,232,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,228. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

