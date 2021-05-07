Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down to $48.82

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.82, but opened at $45.17. Air Lease shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 3,879 shares.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.