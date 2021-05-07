AirSwap (AST) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $70.46 million and $6.15 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00796862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.35 or 0.08838405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

