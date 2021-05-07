Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

